Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Barcelona 'add Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is on the radar of Barcelona and could be the subject of a big-money bid in the summer, according to a report. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku "focused" on helping Everton achieve European target

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku admits that "time will tell" whether he will remain at Goodison Park next season, but for now he is only interested in events on the field. Read more.

Cesc Fabregas open to future Major League Soccer move

Cesc Fabregas says that he plans to join a Major League Soccer side once he is unable to hold down a regular spot at a European club. Read more.

Willian: 'Chelsea the only club I want to play for'

Willian insists that "a move to China does not come into my thinking", as he vows to remain at Chelsea for the long term. Read more.

Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata

A report claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid during the summer for a fee of around £50m. Read more.

Thomas Tuchel 'annoyed' by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments

Thomas Tuchel admits that comments made by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week, when hinting that he could leave the club, 'do not help' Borussia Dortmund. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino: Dele Alli "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino believes that reports linking Dele Alli with a summer exit is testament to how well both player and club have performed this season. Read more.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa hits out at exit rumours

Spain international Diego Costa is unhappy with recent press reports linking him with a big-money move from Chelsea to China. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero "most important" player for Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that there is plenty of room for both new signing Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, amid talk that latter wants to leave. Read more.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic denies interest in Joe Hart

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rejects reports that the club are interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. Read more.

Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.