New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Mesut Ozil, Roberto Martinez, Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Barcelona 'add Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'
Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is on the radar of Barcelona and could be the subject of a big-money bid in the summer, according to a report. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku "focused" on helping Everton achieve European target
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku admits that "time will tell" whether he will remain at Goodison Park next season, but for now he is only interested in events on the field. Read more.

Cesc Fabregas open to future Major League Soccer move
Cesc Fabregas says that he plans to join a Major League Soccer side once he is unable to hold down a regular spot at a European club. Read more.

Willian: 'Chelsea the only club I want to play for'
Willian insists that "a move to China does not come into my thinking", as he vows to remain at Chelsea for the long term. Read more.

Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
A report claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid during the summer for a fee of around £50m. Read more.

Thomas Tuchel 'annoyed' by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments
Thomas Tuchel admits that comments made by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week, when hinting that he could leave the club, 'do not help' Borussia Dortmund. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino: Dele Alli "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino believes that reports linking Dele Alli with a summer exit is testament to how well both player and club have performed this season. Read more.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa hits out at exit rumours
Spain international Diego Costa is unhappy with recent press reports linking him with a big-money move from Chelsea to China. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero "most important" player for Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that there is plenty of room for both new signing Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, amid talk that latter wants to leave. Read more.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic denies interest in Joe Hart
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rejects reports that the club are interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. Read more.

Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Rennes' Polish forward Kamil Grosicki celebrates after scoring a goal during the French cup semifinal football match between Rennes and Angers on April 15, 2014
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Grosicki, Byrne, McCormack
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version