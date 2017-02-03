New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cesc Fabregas open to future Major League Soccer move

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Cesc Fabregas says that he plans to join a Major League Soccer side once he is unable to hold down a regular spot at a European club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas had admitted that he harbours hopes of one day playing in Major League Soccer, while also refusing to rule out a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international has been used sparingly for the Blues this term, starting just four of their 23 Premier League games and featuring a further nine times from the bench.

Talk was rife of a switch to AC Milan during the January transfer window, but Chelsea were keen to hold on to the 29-year-old as they canter to the top-flight crown for the second time in three seasons.

Fabregas is not scared to hide his future plans, though, and says he hopes to one day ply his trade in America's top league once he is deemed surplus to requirements.

"You never know," he told Natacha Tannous in a YouTube interview when asked about the prospect of joining a Chinese club. "Once I don't think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States. But you never know."

Fabregas has also previously spent seven years with Arsenal and three years in the senior Barcelona side.

Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Willian vows to remain at Chelsea
>
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Natacha Tannous, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
 Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Cesc Fabregas open to future Major League Soccer move
 Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Willian: 'Chelsea the only club I want to play for'
Terry: 'Still long way to go in title race'Zaza: 'Conte has changed Chelsea's eating habits'Conte coy on coaching role for LampardDiego Costa hits out at Chelsea exit rumoursConte warns Chelsea against complacency
Chelsea legend Desailly in awe of Luiz formWenger tried to sign Kante twiceJohn Terry: 'I'll be next to retire'Preview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalDrogba tipped for Chelsea coaching role
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version