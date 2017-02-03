Cesc Fabregas says that he plans to join a Major League Soccer side once he is unable to hold down a regular spot at a European club.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas had admitted that he harbours hopes of one day playing in Major League Soccer, while also refusing to rule out a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international has been used sparingly for the Blues this term, starting just four of their 23 Premier League games and featuring a further nine times from the bench.

Talk was rife of a switch to AC Milan during the January transfer window, but Chelsea were keen to hold on to the 29-year-old as they canter to the top-flight crown for the second time in three seasons.

Fabregas is not scared to hide his future plans, though, and says he hopes to one day ply his trade in America's top league once he is deemed surplus to requirements.

"You never know," he told Natacha Tannous in a YouTube interview when asked about the prospect of joining a Chinese club. "Once I don't think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States. But you never know."

Fabregas has also previously spent seven years with Arsenal and three years in the senior Barcelona side.