Romelu Lukaku has insisted that talk about his future can wait until the summer, as he is currently only concerned about helping Everton finish fifth in the Premier League.

The Toffees have clicked into gear over the past month, winning four and drawing two of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Lukaku has played his part in guiding Everton into their current position of seventh place in the table, scoring 12 goals so far - just six fewer than his entire tally in 2015-16.

Former Chelsea ace Lukaku has inevitably seen his name linked with a number of heavyweight clubs, but the Belgian is simply focused on matters on the field with European-chasing Everton.

"It's been going well, 12 goals, 13 in all competitions, quite happy but there is still room for improvement, and I want to improve every day and deliver more and more. So the challenge is there and I want to take it," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's been good. The consistency is still there, bur like I said there is room for improvement. I think there is a little change, obviously, players going and coming. Obviously the atmosphere is a bit different because you are entering the second half of the season when all the teams are getting into the rhythm.

"It's a bit different, the atmosphere, but we are ready for it. Time will tell [over my future]. At the minute I'm just focusing on the season right now. I just want to help my teammates achieve the Europa League spot, and then we'll see what's going to happen in the summer."

Everton trail sixth-placed Manchester United by four points, while Manchester City - in that final automatic European qualification berth - are a further four points ahead.