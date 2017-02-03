Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is on the radar of Barcelona and could be the subject of a big-money bid in the summer, according to a report.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has emerged as a reported summer target for Barcelona, who are looking to pounce on the current uncertainty over his future.

The Germany international has been locked in contract talks with the Gunners since the opening stages of the season and now has just 18 months left to run on his deal.

According to The Mirror, the stand-off between Arsenal and one of their star players has alerted Barcelona, with enquiries already being made by the Spanish giants.

Ozil is the Gunners' highest earner on £180,000 a week, but is said to be holding out for £250,000 and knows that the ball is firmly in his court as he fast approaches the final season of his current terms.

Bayern Munich are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while former club Real Madrid have also been linked in the past.