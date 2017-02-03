New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'add Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is on the radar of Barcelona and could be the subject of a big-money bid in the summer, according to a report.
Friday, February 3, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has emerged as a reported summer target for Barcelona, who are looking to pounce on the current uncertainty over his future.

The Germany international has been locked in contract talks with the Gunners since the opening stages of the season and now has just 18 months left to run on his deal.

According to The Mirror, the stand-off between Arsenal and one of their star players has alerted Barcelona, with enquiries already being made by the Spanish giants.

Ozil is the Gunners' highest earner on £180,000 a week, but is said to be holding out for £250,000 and knows that the ball is firmly in his court as he fast approaches the final season of his current terms.

Bayern Munich are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while former club Real Madrid have also been linked in the past.

