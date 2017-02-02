Barcelona confirm that Ronaldinho is rejoining the club as an ambassador.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho is rejoining the club in an ambassadorial role.

The former Brazil international will represent the Spanish giants at events and activities across the world over the next several seasons in his new position.

The role will include participation in Barcelona's Legends Project, which involves clinics, training camps and brand development initiatives across the globe.

"Through FCBEscola, FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho's football academies will be seeking different ways to collaborate both in terms of the brand and possible associations with the same," reads a club statement.

"The player will also appear in the opening and closing ceremonies at some schools and take part in activities in which he will share his experience in educational talks. Ronaldinho will also take part in FC Barcelona Foundation events related to UNICEF."

Ronaldinho scored 70 goals in 145 appearances for Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time in Spain.