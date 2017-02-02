General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ronaldinho rejoins Barcelona in ambassador role

Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrtes his goal against Zaragoza during their Spanish league football match at Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza on February 16, 2008
© Getty Images
Barcelona confirm that Ronaldinho is rejoining the club as an ambassador.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 20:01 UK

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho is rejoining the club in an ambassadorial role.

The former Brazil international will represent the Spanish giants at events and activities across the world over the next several seasons in his new position.

The role will include participation in Barcelona's Legends Project, which involves clinics, training camps and brand development initiatives across the globe.

"Through FCBEscola, FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho's football academies will be seeking different ways to collaborate both in terms of the brand and possible associations with the same," reads a club statement.

"The player will also appear in the opening and closing ceremonies at some schools and take part in activities in which he will share his experience in educational talks. Ronaldinho will also take part in FC Barcelona Foundation events related to UNICEF."

Ronaldinho scored 70 goals in 145 appearances for Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time in Spain.

Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrtes his goal against Zaragoza during their Spanish league football match at Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza on February 16, 2008
Read Next:
Agent: 'Ronaldinho has three offers'
>
View our homepages for Ronaldinho, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Saul Niguez and Jordi Alba in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona - as it happened
 Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrtes his goal against Zaragoza during their Spanish league football match at Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza on February 16, 2008
Ronaldinho rejoins Barcelona in ambassador role
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi net in Barcelona win
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exitDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Luis Enrique calls for goalline technologyResult: Betis, Barca share the points in SevilleTeam News: Betis coach hands debuts to Tosca, Pardo
Live Commentary: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedDiego Simeone ready to take on BarcelonaEnrique talks up Denis Suarez potentialGiovinco reveals Barcelona snubBarca to meet Atletico in Copa semis
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011273128335
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia1954102936-719
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand