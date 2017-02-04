Luis Enrique says that having Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets back in contention is "great news" for Barcelona, following two weeks on the sidelines for both players.

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has admitted that he is pleased to have star midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets back in full training.

Iniesta has missed the past fortnight with an ankle injury sustained against Real Sociedad, while Busquets last featured in the win over Eibar three days later on January 22.

Both players are now back in first-team training and could be in contention to feature in Barca's meeting with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, and Enrique is adamant that the La Liga title race could still have plenty more twists and turns to come.

"In principle as they trained with the squad – but it is down to the doctors, the players themselves and their condition," he is quoted as saying by Sport. "But it is great news for everybody to have players returning, giving more playing resources to me.

"This is game 21. We cannot predict. There are going to be strange results. Top teams are going to continue to drop points – hopefully in our case less than the others – and as we run into the end of the season you can see how certain things affect teams. Then you can look at who is going to be champion, but it is difficult at the moment.

"At the moment there are still three teams – maybe more – in contention. This game is going to be difficult, like any other against Athletic Bilbao. Both of us as managers and teams know a lot about each other."

Barcelona are level on points with Sevilla in second place and four behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand still to play.