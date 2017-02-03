Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that Callum Wilson's injury blow is "heartbreaking" after he suffered the same knee problem just 16 months ago.

The 24-year-old will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in training.

The striker, who suffered the same injury in his right knee just 16 months ago, is expected to be on the sidelines for half a year.

"He worked so hard to get back so to see him suffer an injury again is heartbreaking," Howe told reporters in Friday's press conference. "If anyone can come back, he can.

"He will see a specialist today. After that we'll know more about the extent of his injury and his recovery time after that."

The Cherries have struggled in 2017 so far having not won any of their five games in all competitions, and they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone.