Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe 'heartbroken' over Callum Wilson injury blow

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that Callum Wilson's injury blow is "heartbreaking" after he suffered the same knee problem just 16 months ago.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 12:03 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has described Callum Wilson's injury blow as "heartbreaking".

The 24-year-old will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in training.

The striker, who suffered the same injury in his right knee just 16 months ago, is expected to be on the sidelines for half a year.

"He worked so hard to get back so to see him suffer an injury again is heartbreaking," Howe told reporters in Friday's press conference. "If anyone can come back, he can.

"He will see a specialist today. After that we'll know more about the extent of his injury and his recovery time after that."

The Cherries have struggled in 2017 so far having not won any of their five games in all competitions, and they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone.

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Read Next:
Callum Wilson ruled out for season
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Callum Wilson, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe 'heartbroken' over Callum Wilson injury blow
 AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Callum Wilson ruled out for rest of season with knee injury
 Ryan Fraser in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Ryan Fraser signs new three-and-a-half-year Bournemouth contract
Barker hit with six-month ban for Arter tweetsHowe frustrated with Bournemouth dealingsHowe: 'We failed to bring back Ake'West Brom sign Marc Wilson on loanHowe 'concerned' by Cherries performance
Allardyce 'relieved' by first Palace winReading confirm Grabban loan arrivalMarc Wilson set for West Brom loanBournemouth sign teenage goalkeeperResult: Palace claim first win under Allardyce
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version