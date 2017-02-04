Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao from Camp Nou.

Victory for the home side would move them to within one point of league leaders Real Madrid, although Los Blancos would then have two games in hand.

Bilbao, meanwhile, currently sit seventh in Spain's top flight, but three points here would move them to within one point of fourth-place Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have won six of their last seven games against Bilbao in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory when they travelled to San Mames in the reverse match back in August.