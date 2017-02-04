Feb 4, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Athletic Bilbao

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao from Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:19 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao from Camp Nou.

Victory for the home side would move them to within one point of league leaders Real Madrid, although Los Blancos would then have two games in hand.

Bilbao, meanwhile, currently sit seventh in Spain's top flight, but three points here would move them to within one point of fourth-place Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have won six of their last seven games against Bilbao in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory when they travelled to San Mames in the reverse match back in August.


2.19pmBarcelona have won six of their last seven games against Bilbao in all competitions and have recorded 12 straight home wins over the Basque outfit in La Liga, which is some record. This season, the pair have already met three times – Barcelona winning 1-0 at San Mames in the league back in August, before knocking Bilbao out of the Copa del Rey with a 4-3 aggregate success last month.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as the Spanish champions Barcelona welcome Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona are in desperate need of all three points as they chase down Real Madrid at the summit, but victory for Bilbao this afternoon would move Ernesto Valverde's side to within one point of the Champions League positions. Stay tuned for the action!

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club in action during the start of the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Athletic Club at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on October 28, 2013
