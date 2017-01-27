Barcelona boss Luis Enrique claims that Denis Suarez could ultimately replace Andres Iniesta as the Catalan outfit's "Harry Potter".

Suarez was in impressive form on Thursday night as the midfielder scored twice in Barcelona's 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

The 23-year-old has also already made 17 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants this season and Enrique has tipped the Spaniard to become a future mainstay in the Barcelona midfield.

"He could be, why not? Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it's difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be (Iniesta's replacement)," Enrique told reporters.

"The goals will boost his morale, he's been arriving in the area at the right time, but he's needed a little more efficiency, but he's shown that today with his finishes. Denis is the youngest player in the squad and one of the few players to leave Barca B and be able to return.

"That's because of taking care of the ball but also because of working hard off the ball, which some players forget about. You have the ball for a minute or a minute and a half in the game, so if you don't do well without it, you have no chance at this level. Denis understands that and he's well-loved by his teammates."

Suarez came through the youth system at Manchester City before moving to Barcelona in 2013. The Spain international then left Camp Nou for Villarreal in 2015, but returned to the Spanish champions last summer.