Barcelona remain on course to defend their Copa del Rey crown after booking their place in the semi-finals, courtesy of a 6-2 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

The Catalan giants, winners of the competition for two years running, added five more goals to their tally in the second leg following last week's rare win at Anoeta.

Sociedad did just about enough to keep themselves in the tie with 10 minutes left to play, but Arda Turan and Denis Suarez - who also scored the opening goal on the night - sealed a place in the last four late on.

Following a rather slack start in which the visitors arguably edged things, Barcelona soon clicked into gear and had an opener when Denis Suarez tucked under Geronimo Rulli.

Sociedad still required two goals to force extra time, and that is the way it remained heading into the interval following a first half lacking any other major openings.

The game burst into life 54 minutes in as Willian Jose failed to convert from close range, allowing Neymar to burst clean through up the other end with only Rulli to beat.

Asier Illarramendi got back and illegally challenged his opponent, meaning a chance for Lionel Messi to convert from the spot which he took with both hands.

Soon after, Juanmi broke the offside trap and got the better of Jasper Cillessen to make it game on once more, before Luis Suarez converted from a Messi pass just 60 seconds later.

Incredibly, Willian sent a bullet header past Cillessen 20 minutes from time to ensure that Barca still had a little work to do, but any hopes of a shock comeback were short-lived.

Arda Turan came off the bench to slide home a fourth of the night for his side from three yards out, and Denis Suarez then rounded Rulli to add the icing to the cake for defending champions Barcelona.