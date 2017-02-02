New Transfer Talk header

Report: German youngster Daniel Hanslik on trial at Arsenal

Daniel Hanslik, a 20-year-old who plays for German fifth-tier side SV Steinbach, shares a photo of himself alongside Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.
German midfielder Daniel Hanslik has shared a photo of himself at Arsenal's training ground, sparking rumours that he is on trial at the North London club.

The 20-year-old, who plays for German fifth-tier side SV Steinbach, has scored 14 goals and claimed five assists in 20 appearances for his team this season.

A number of clubs are said to have expressed an interest in Hanslik, who shared a photo of himself on his Instagram page alongside Arsenal stars and compatriots Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi on Thursday.


Arsenal only made one signing in January as Hednesford Town left-back Cohen Bramall joined the Gunners in a deal said to be worth around £40,000.

