New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid during the summer for a fee of around £50m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has informed his close friends that he intends to join Chelsea prior to next season, according to a report.

The Spain international is said to be a target for both the Blues and Premier League rivals Arsenal, while Atletico Madrid and a string of Chinese clubs have also shown an interest.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that Morata is after more regular first-team football and Madrid are willing to listen to offers in the region of £50m, less than a year on from buying him back from Juventus for half that sum.

Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a replacement striker, with speculation linking Diego Costa with the Stamford Bridge exit refusing to go away, and Antonio Conte is looking to pounce for the striker's international teammate at the end of the season.

The West London outfit supposedly had one offer for Morata rejected last summer, while Arsene Wenger has made a number of enquiries over the 24-year-old's availability in the past.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Diego Costa hits out at Chelsea exit rumours
>
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
 An assortment of Arsenal players react at the end of their Champions League game against PSG on November 23, 2016
Robert Pires: 'Arsenal need more English players to win title'
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals he tried to sign N'Golo Kante twice
Mustafi: 'We only have ourselves to blame'Aaron Ramsey ruled out for three weeksPreview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalGerman prodigy on trial at Arsenal?Fabregas: 'Arsenal gave me everything'
Eden Hazard a doubt for Arsenal visit?Arsene Wenger 'to sit with Chelsea fans'Wenger: 'Maitland-Niles can play centrally'Ramsey expected to miss Chelsea gameMourinho takes swipe at Wenger, Klopp
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry: 'Still plenty for Chelsea to do in title race'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Simone Zaza: 'Antonio Conte has changed Chelsea's eating habits'
Conte coy on coaching role for LampardDiego Costa hits out at Chelsea exit rumoursConte warns Chelsea against complacencyChelsea legend Desailly in awe of Luiz formWenger tried to sign Kante twice
John Terry: 'I'll be next to retire'Preview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalDrogba tipped for Chelsea coaching roleFabregas: 'Arsenal gave me everything'Eden Hazard a doubt for Arsenal visit?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero "most important" player for Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'
Tuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang commentsConte to be given £100m transfer kitty?Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exitDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid forward 'not interested in Liverpool'
Wenger responds to Benzema rumoursResult: Real Madrid go four points clear at topTeam News: Three changes for Real Madrid against SociedadLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happenedMorata reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand