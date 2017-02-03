A report claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid during the summer for a fee of around £50m.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has informed his close friends that he intends to join Chelsea prior to next season, according to a report.

The Spain international is said to be a target for both the Blues and Premier League rivals Arsenal, while Atletico Madrid and a string of Chinese clubs have also shown an interest.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that Morata is after more regular first-team football and Madrid are willing to listen to offers in the region of £50m, less than a year on from buying him back from Juventus for half that sum.

Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a replacement striker, with speculation linking Diego Costa with the Stamford Bridge exit refusing to go away, and Antonio Conte is looking to pounce for the striker's international teammate at the end of the season.

The West London outfit supposedly had one offer for Morata rejected last summer, while Arsene Wenger has made a number of enquiries over the 24-year-old's availability in the past.