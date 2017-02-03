New Transfer Talk header

Willian: 'Chelsea the only club I want to play for'

Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Willian insists that "a move to China does not come into my thinking", as he vows to remain at Chelsea for the long term.
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 21:44 UK

Chelsea forward Willian has claimed that he has not given a second thought about joining compatriot Oscar in making a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Brazil international, voted the Blues' Player of the Season for 2015-16, has himself been linked with a big-money transfer in recent months after again shining for the West London outfit.

Willian has made it clear that he 'loves' playing for Chelsea, however, and is not interested in joining any other club at home or abroad after settling back into life in the English capital following the recent passing of his mother.

"I am happy for Oscar, as he absolutely wanted to go to China. Of course he will earn a lot of money over there," The Sun quotes him as saying.

"But a move to China does not come into my thinking. The main thing for me is to be happy. I love playing for Chelsea. I like the club, the surroundings and the Premier League. My family is happy here, and I have all I need.

"There are no clubs in Europe that I like – it is just Chelsea. When my mother died it was difficult for me mentally, and I suffered physically as well. I lost nine pounds in weight. But I have come through the first big stage of grieving. Things are going well now, I have got my self-confidence back, and I feel good."

Willian has five goals and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances for leaders Chelsea this season.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
