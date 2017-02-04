John Terry acknowledges that "there are still so many points to play for" this season, as Chelsea prepare to welcome title challengers Arsenal to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea captain John Terry has insisted that victory over Arsenal on Saturday will not be the "be all and end all" as far as his side's Premier League title hopes are concerned.

The Blues have opened up a nine-point lead over the chasing pack after dropping points in just two of their last 17 top-flight outings.

That impressive run of form stretches back to a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September, which forced manager Antonio Conte into action as he altered formation to his favoured three-at-the-back system.

After picking up a draw at Liverpool in their last outing, Terry is now targeting another positive result when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge this weekend, but is adamant that there is still plenty left to play for in the coming months regardless of the result.

"There are still so many points to play for. It could be a big three points [against Arsenal]," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "I don't think it will be the be all and end all. I don't think that will be the end if we manage to win the game.

"When I looked at these fixtures the Liverpool one [on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw] and this one, I thought if we can pick up four points in these two games that will be incredible and set us on the way. We have got the first part of that job done and now have another big game at the weekend."

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are the only two sides to have beaten Chelsea in all competitions since their heavy loss at the Emirates Stadium just over four months ago.