General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Simone Zaza: 'Antonio Conte has changed Chelsea's eating habits'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte forced his players to change their eating habits when he arrived at Chelsea, according to former West Ham United loanee Simone Zaza.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Simone Zaza has claimed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte forced his players to change their eating habits when he arrived at the club.

The Blues currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table but Zaza - who spent the first half of the campaign at West Ham United - has revealed that his former national team coach wasn't happy with his squad when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expected him to do so well immediately because the more difficult things are, the more determined he is in.

"In London, he told me about the initial problems: he is someone so strict and he found himself in a world where the players ate anything.

"It took him a while to get his message across and he threatened them. Then everything took off. We had similar problems, he managed to turn around the situation, I did not. I want to do it now with Valencia."

Conte has won 22 of his 28 games games in charge of Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte warns Chelsea against complacency
>
View our homepages for Simone Zaza, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Simone Zaza: 'Antonio Conte has changed Chelsea's eating habits'
 Chelsea´s Frank Lampard celebrates after during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Schalke 04 vs FC Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 22, 2013
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard announces retirement from football
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals he tried to sign N'Golo Kante twice
Conte coy on coaching role for LampardDiego Costa hits out at Chelsea exit rumoursConte warns Chelsea against complacencyChelsea legend Desailly in awe of Luiz formJohn Terry: 'I'll be next to retire'
Preview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalDrogba tipped for Chelsea coaching roleFabregas: 'Arsenal gave me everything'Eden Hazard a doubt for Arsenal visit?Terry: 'Lampard is Chelsea's greatest'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand