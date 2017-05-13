Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing the £26m capture of Brazilian striker Luan from Gremio. Read more.

West Ham United to battle Everton for Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson?

West Ham United could be prepared to battle Everton for the signature of £25m-rated Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Nani: 'I want to stay at Valencia'

Valencia winger Nani insists that he wants to remain at the La Liga club next season despite speculation regarding his future at the Mestalla. Read more.

Sergio Romero planning on Manchester United stay

Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero suggests that he wants to remain at the Premier League side beyond the end of the current season. Read more.

Medhi Benatia signs permanent deal at Juventus

Serie A side Juventus complete a deal to sign loanee centre-back Medhi Benatia on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich. Read more.

Kevin Mirallas signs new three-year deal at Everton

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas signs a new three-year contract keeping the Belgian international at the Toffees until 2020. Read more.

Barcelona's Andre Gomes offered to Real Madrid, Juventus?

Portugal international Andre Gomes is reportedly offered to Real Madrid and Juventus after a disappointing first campaign at Barcelona. Read more.

Kasper Dolberg vows to stay at Ajax next season

Kasper Dolberg intends to "get better and score more goals" at Ajax next season, ruling out a summer switch away from Amsterdam. Read more.

Kelechi Iheanacho to join Hoffenheim on loan?

Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly set for a move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim next season. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure future already decided'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he has already decided whether to offer seven players - including long-serving midfielder Yaya Toure - new deals. Read more.

Everton to pay £25m for Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Everton are reportedly prepared to spend £25m to bring Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson to Merseyside. Read more.

David Moyes surprised by Jermain Defoe contract clause

Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that he is surprised that Jermain Defoe has a relegation clause in his Black Cats contract. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion 'keen on Fraizer Campbell'

Newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace's out-of-contract striker Fraizer Campbell. Read more.

Harry Maguire dismisses transfer speculation

Hull City defender Harry Maguire insists that talks over his future will wait until the end of the season. Read more.

Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?

Arsenal are the latest Premier League side to show an interest in £50m-rated Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Chelsea rival Manchester United for Dries Mertens

A report claims that Napoli ace Dries Mertens is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, who are both willing to offer big-money wages to lure him to England. Read more.

Mark Hughes: 'Charlie Taylor not a target for Stoke City'

Mark Hughes rules out a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, and reveals that club-record signing Giannelli Imbula could be on his way if an offer is received. Read more.