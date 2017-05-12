New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kevin Mirallas signs new three-year deal at Everton

Kevin Mirallas of Everton celebrates after scoring the second goal for his side during the Pre Season Friendly match between Swindon Town and Everton at the County Ground on July 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Everton winger Kevin Mirallas signs a new three-year contract keeping the Belgian international at the Toffees until 2020.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 19:52 UK

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has signed a new three-year contract keeping the Belgian international at the Toffees until 2020.

The club made the announcement prior to their Premier League clash with Watford on Friday evening as the side go in search of a record points tally this campaign.

"This contract is very important for me and my family. I am very happy here – this is the best club for me," said Mirallas in a statement.

"I've been here five years and it's very important for me to win a trophy here. I've said before that my dream is to win at least one trophy with Everton and I firmly believe we are heading in the right direction.

"We have an amazing manager, an amazing team, and amazing fans. This is an exciting time for the club. I hope we sign some top players to fight for the Champions League places next season."

Mirallas has made 171 appearances for Everton, having joined from Greek side Olympiacos in August 2012.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Everton to pay £25m for Sigurdsson?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin Mirallas, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 1-0 Watford - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Ross Barkley after scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Result: Ross Barkley strike helps Everton down Watford
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley has one week to decide Everton future'
Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?Kevin Mirallas: 'Koeman key for me'Mirallas signs three-year Everton dealTeam News: Ross Barkley returns to Everton sideEverton to pay £25m for Sigurdsson?
Maguire dismisses transfer speculationPhil Jagielka 'unsure' of Everton futureEverton eyeing De Roon swoop?Preview: Everton vs. WatfordMan United to bid £85m for Lukaku?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 