Portugal international Andre Gomes is reportedly offered to Real Madrid and Juventus after a disappointing first campaign at Barcelona.

The agent of Andre Gomes has reportedly touted the Barcelona midfielder to a number of clubs as he looks to force a move away from Camp Nou.

Gomes has failed to win over supporters since making a £35m switch from Valencia last summer, even being whistled by certain sections of the fanbase at times.

Barca boss Luis Enrique recently insisted that the 23-year-old has an important role to play in Catalonia in the future, but Spanish publication Don Balon claims that he has been transfer-listed.

Agent Jorge Mendes is said to have opened negotiations with certain European teams, including Barca's rivals Real Madrid and fellow Champions League finalists Juventus.

Should Barcelona offload at the end of the season they will take a big hit on the sum handed over to Valencia less than 12 months ago, with reports at the time suggesting that the deal for the Portugal international was worth up to £60m with add-ons.