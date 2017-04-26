Barcelona boss Luis Enrique says that under-fire Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes "has humongous potential".

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has claimed that Andre Gomes "has humongous potential", and has backed the Portuguese to thrive at Camp Nou once he has settled.

Gomes, 23, has struggled to adapt to life at Barcelona following last summer's move from Valencia, and the midfielder has been whistled by sections of the club's support this season.

Enrique has continued to select Gomes, however, and the Portugal international produced arguably his best performance in a Barcelona shirt on Wednesday night when he netted twice in the 7-1 win over Osasuna.

"Beyond the two goals - the first of which is a very difficult finish - Andre has humongous potential," Enrique told reporters. "I can and will say that 1000 times over, even if he is criticised a lot.

"He can play in different positions... he's only using 30% of his capacity. Imagine him at 100%. He needs to improve emotionally but he's at the best possible club to do that."

Gomes has now scored three times in 26 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.