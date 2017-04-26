Apr 26, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
7-1
Osasuna
Messi (12', 61'), Gomes (30', 57'), Alcacer (64', 86'), Mascherano (67' pen.)
FT(HT: 2-0)
Torres (48')

Luis Enrique: 'Andre Gomes has humongous potential'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique says that under-fire Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes "has humongous potential".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has claimed that Andre Gomes "has humongous potential", and has backed the Portuguese to thrive at Camp Nou once he has settled.

Gomes, 23, has struggled to adapt to life at Barcelona following last summer's move from Valencia, and the midfielder has been whistled by sections of the club's support this season.

Enrique has continued to select Gomes, however, and the Portugal international produced arguably his best performance in a Barcelona shirt on Wednesday night when he netted twice in the 7-1 win over Osasuna.

"Beyond the two goals - the first of which is a very difficult finish - Andre has humongous potential," Enrique told reporters. "I can and will say that 1000 times over, even if he is criticised a lot.

"He can play in different positions... he's only using 30% of his capacity. Imagine him at 100%. He needs to improve emotionally but he's at the best possible club to do that."

Gomes has now scored three times in 26 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona thump Osasuna to move three points clear at top of La Liga
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona342464101336878
2Real Madrid33246390385278
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal34179849272260
6Real Sociedad34184125247558
7Athletic Bilbao33175114637956
8EibarEibar33148115245750
9Espanyol341311104544150
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia34117164959-1040
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis33107163651-1537
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3459203767-3024
19Granada3448222772-4520
20Osasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
 