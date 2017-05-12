Nani: 'I want to stay at Valencia'

Valencia winger Nani insists that he wants to remain at the La Liga club next season despite speculation regarding his future at the Mestalla.

The former Manchester United wideman made his move to Spain from Turkey after impressing during Euro 2016 for Portugal, although recent rumours have suggested that officials at the Mestalla Stadium might consider selling the 30-year-old during the summer.

"My idea is to stay here. I want to continue, I have a contract with Valencia," Nani told Radio Marca regarding his future.

"I knew when I came here that I was joining a big club, and I still believe that to be the case."

Nani has made 20 appearances for Valencia this campaign, scoring four goals in the process.