New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nani: 'I want to stay at Valencia'

Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Valencia winger Nani insists that he wants to remain at the La Liga club next season despite speculation regarding his future at the Mestalla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Valencia winger Nani has insisted that he wants to remain at the club despite speculation regarding his future in La Liga.

The former Manchester United wideman made his move to Spain from Turkey after impressing during Euro 2016 for Portugal, although recent rumours have suggested that officials at the Mestalla Stadium might consider selling the 30-year-old during the summer.

"My idea is to stay here. I want to continue, I have a contract with Valencia," Nani told Radio Marca regarding his future.

"I knew when I came here that I was joining a big club, and I still believe that to be the case."

Nani has made 20 appearances for Valencia this campaign, scoring four goals in the process.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nani, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Villarreal's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Valladolid FC vs Villarreal CF at Jose Zorrila stadium in Valladolid on January 25, 2014
Valencia confirm Marcelino as new boss
 Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Nani: 'I want to stay at Valencia'
 David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'
Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?Arsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Result: Marcelo secures vital win for Real MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happenedArsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?
Valencia seal permanent Zaza signingMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 