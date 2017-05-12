New Transfer Talk header

Sergio Romero planning on Manchester United stay

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero suggests that he wants to remain at the Premier League side beyond the end of the current season.
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has insisted that he plans to remain at Old Trafford next season.

Romero has featured as United's second-choice keeper in the Premier League, although the experienced international has been an imperious presence for the Red Devils during their progression to the Europa League final.

Recent reports have suggested that the stopper might be on the move to Inter Milan next season following a string of impressive displays, but the 30-year-old has since suggested that he plans on staying in Manchester come next term.

"I doubt I'll be in Italy next year," Romero told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am very happy in Manchester, they make me feel important and I hope to stay for a long time."

Romero has made 87 international appearances for Argentina since making his senior debut in 2009.

