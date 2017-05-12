Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero suggests that he wants to remain at the Premier League side beyond the end of the current season.

Romero has featured as United's second-choice keeper in the Premier League, although the experienced international has been an imperious presence for the Red Devils during their progression to the Europa League final.

Recent reports have suggested that the stopper might be on the move to Inter Milan next season following a string of impressive displays, but the 30-year-old has since suggested that he plans on staying in Manchester come next term.

"I doubt I'll be in Italy next year," Romero told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am very happy in Manchester, they make me feel important and I hope to stay for a long time."

Romero has made 87 international appearances for Argentina since making his senior debut in 2009.