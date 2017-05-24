Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward tells staff that they will not be able to attend the Europa League final later this month.

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has told the club's 800 staff that they will not be able to travel to the Europa League final in Sweden next month.

Jose Mourinho's side booked their place in the final of the competition last night courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate victory over La Liga side Celta Vigo, keeping alive their best hope of securing Champions League football next season.

United and final rivals Ajax will each receive an allocation of 10,000 tickets to the final - a figure that includes executive boxes for players, directors and sponsors.

According to the Daily Mail, Woodward has decided that any tickets that would have been reserved for staff will instead be released to its supporter base in order to allow as many fans as possible to travel to Sweden for the game.

United have already begun taking applications for fans wishing to buy tickets through the club website, with a deadline of Monday at 9am.