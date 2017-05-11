Crowd generic

Valencia

Valencia confirm Marcelino as new boss

Villarreal's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Valladolid FC vs Villarreal CF at Jose Zorrila stadium in Valladolid on January 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Valencia confirm that former Villarreal boss Marcelino will become their new manager at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 14:01 UK

Valencia have confirmed that former Villarreal boss Marcelino will become their new manager this summer.

The 51-year-old led Villarreal to a top-four finish in La Liga last season, but surprisingly left the Yellow Submarine before the start of the 2016-17 campaign after 'differences with the club's board of directors'.

Voro is currently in charge of first-team affairs at Valencia, but Los Che have revealed that Marcelino will join the club on a two-year contract once the current season has ended.

"Valencia CF and Marcelino Garcia Toral have reached a full agreement for him to be first team head coach for a minimum period of two seasons," read a statement on Valencia's official website. "His official presentation will be made following the final La Liga game and until then, the parties will not make any public statements."

Marcelino, who spent time with Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander, Levante and Elche during his playing days, also managed Sevilla for one season between 2011 and 2012 before switching to Villarreal.

Valencia are currently 13th in La Liga with two games of the season left.

Villarreal's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Valladolid FC vs Villarreal CF at Jose Zorrila stadium in Valladolid on January 25, 2014
Read Next:
Marcelino 'favourite for Spain position'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcelino Garcia Toral, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Villarreal's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Valladolid FC vs Villarreal CF at Jose Zorrila stadium in Valladolid on January 25, 2014
Valencia confirm Marcelino as new boss
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion turn attention to Valencia keeper?
 David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'
Arsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Result: Marcelo secures vital win for Real MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happenedArsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?Valencia seal permanent Zaza signing
Man City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus Navas
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 