Valencia confirm Marcelino as new boss

Valencia have confirmed that former Villarreal boss Marcelino will become their new manager this summer.

The 51-year-old led Villarreal to a top-four finish in La Liga last season, but surprisingly left the Yellow Submarine before the start of the 2016-17 campaign after 'differences with the club's board of directors'.

Voro is currently in charge of first-team affairs at Valencia, but Los Che have revealed that Marcelino will join the club on a two-year contract once the current season has ended.

"Valencia CF and Marcelino Garcia Toral have reached a full agreement for him to be first team head coach for a minimum period of two seasons," read a statement on Valencia's official website. "His official presentation will be made following the final La Liga game and until then, the parties will not make any public statements."

Marcelino, who spent time with Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander, Levante and Elche during his playing days, also managed Sevilla for one season between 2011 and 2012 before switching to Villarreal.

Valencia are currently 13th in La Liga with two games of the season left.