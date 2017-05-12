New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'

Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing the £26m capture of Brazilian striker Luan from Gremio.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 23:59 UK

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a £26m deal for Brazilian striker Luan.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have been tracking the 24-year-old - dubbed the next Ronaldinho - for the last year and has enlisted the help of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva to convince him to move to England.

According to The Mirror, a deal is "close to being agreed" with Luan's club Gremio after he turned down the offer of a contract extension to remain in Brazil last month.

The newspaper says that the player's representatives flew to London in April and met with Anfield executives to discuss personal terms and agree on a valuation.

Luan was part of the Brazil team that won football gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer and earlier this year made his full international debut in a friendly against Colombia.

Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp at a press conference at El Madrigal stadium in Villarreal on April 27, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool bid £30m for Luan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luan, Jurgen Klopp, Ronaldinho, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich in pre-season
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Preview: West Ham United vs. Liverpool
Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'Klopp sweating over fitness of quartetKlopp "positive" ahead of West Ham tripMane: 'Liverpool will seal top-four spot'
Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?Markovic to miss remainder of seasonSakho to play no further part for PalaceJurgen Klopp: 'No need to sell Coutinho'Ox 'considering Liverpool move'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Gremio News
Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City keen to sign Brazilian midfielder?
 Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp at a press conference at El Madrigal stadium in Villarreal on April 27, 2016
Liverpool bid £30m for Gremio striker Luan?
Report: Leicester open Luan Vieira talksSwansea target Miler Bolanos?Chelsea send Wallace to Gremio on loanReport: Real Madrid chasing LuanReport: United eyeing Brazilian wonderkid
Anderson open to Gremio returnBrazil club bans fans for racist chantsQPR in talks to sign Brazilian defender?Scolari appointed Gremio managerGremio: 'No bid for Julio Cesar'
> Gremio Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 