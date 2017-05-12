Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing the £26m capture of Brazilian striker Luan from Gremio.

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a £26m deal for Brazilian striker Luan.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have been tracking the 24-year-old - dubbed the next Ronaldinho - for the last year and has enlisted the help of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva to convince him to move to England.

According to The Mirror, a deal is "close to being agreed" with Luan's club Gremio after he turned down the offer of a contract extension to remain in Brazil last month.

The newspaper says that the player's representatives flew to London in April and met with Anfield executives to discuss personal terms and agree on a valuation.

Luan was part of the Brazil team that won football gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer and earlier this year made his full international debut in a friendly against Colombia.