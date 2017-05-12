New Transfer Talk header

Kasper Dolberg vows to stay at Ajax next season

Kasper Dolberg intends to "get better and score more goals" at Ajax next season, ruling out a summer switch away from Amsterdam.
By , Football League Correspondent
Kasper Dolberg has stressed that he does not see his future anywhere else but Ajax for the time being, vowing to continue improving over the next year.

The Denmark international has seen his reputation grow this term, finding the net in both legs of the Dutch side's Europa League semi-final win over Lyon to take his tally for the campaign to 22.

Dolberg has already talked down a move to Manchester United and Manchester City, but there could be further interest from elsewhere during the summer for a player contracted to Ajax until 2021.

Speaking to Dutch publication Elf Voetbal, however, Dolberg categorically ruled out jumping ship in the coming months.

"I will stay next season at Ajax," he said. "I want to get better and score more goals."

Six of Dolberg's goals in 2016-17 have come in the Europa League, helping Ajax to the final where they will face Manchester United later this month.

