Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that the club have made an official approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Chelsea keen on Fernando Llorente, Michy Batshuayi swap deal

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, with Michy Batshuayi moving in the opposite direction.

Arsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'

Arsenal reportedly deny claims by Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi that they have made a £56m offer for striker Andrea Belotti.

Arsenal have £56m bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti rejected

Arsenal have fallen short with their £56m bid for Italy international striker Andrea Belotti, according to Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

Report: Sevilla interested in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho

Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is on the radar of La Liga side Sevilla, according to a report.

Report: West Ham United looking to offload Sofiane Feghouli to Roma

West Ham are in talks to loan winger Sofiane Feghouli to Roma with a view to a permanent summer move, according to reports.

Bournemouth confirm Nathan Ake return to Chelsea

Chelsea recall defender Nathan Ake early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth with immediate effect.

Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move

Stoke City forward Wilfried Bony has reportedly received an big-money offer to join the Chinese Super League.

Crystal Palace linked with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass

Crystal Palace are reportedly poised to go head to head with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass.

Southampton join race for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho?

Southampton become the latest club to be linked with out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Everton 'to make improved £22m bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'

Everton are reportedly ready to up their offer for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin to £22m.