West Ham are in talks to loan winger Sofiane Feghouli to Roma with a view to a permanent summer move, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers on a free transfer from Valencia in the summer on a three-year contract, but has started only one Premier League match this season.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal is likely to be a loan until the end of the season with the Giallorossi given the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Feghouli, an Algeria international, has featured 15 times for the Hammers in total and scored one goal, against NK Domzale in the Europa League.