Report: Sevilla interested in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 31, 2015 in London, England.
Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is on the radar of La Liga side Sevilla, according to a report.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 14:48 UK

Sevilla have approached Liverpool about signing defender Mamadou Sakho, according to a report.

The France international joined the Reds for £18m from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013 but has not made a first-team appearance this season.

Sakho fell out with manager Jurgen Klopp after turning up late for the club's pre-season tour flight to America, as well as interrupting an interview conducted by the German.

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool will only let the centre-back leave on a permanent deal and they value him at more than £20m, but Sevilla are said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Sakho has made a total of 80 Reds appearances in all competitions, but has spent the last few months playing with the club's reserves.

