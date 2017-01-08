Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is on the radar of La Liga side Sevilla, according to a report.

The France international joined the Reds for £18m from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013 but has not made a first-team appearance this season.

Sakho fell out with manager Jurgen Klopp after turning up late for the club's pre-season tour flight to America, as well as interrupting an interview conducted by the German.

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool will only let the centre-back leave on a permanent deal and they value him at more than £20m, but Sevilla are said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Sakho has made a total of 80 Reds appearances in all competitions, but has spent the last few months playing with the club's reserves.