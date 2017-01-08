Everton are reportedly ready to up their offer for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin to £22m.

Everton are reportedly ready to table an improved bid for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin after having a £19m offer rejected.

The Toffees are willing to shell out £22m on the France international, who has informed the Red Devils that he is keen on the move, reports Squawka.

However, United are said to be keen to recoup the full £24m they paid Southampton for Schneiderlin in 2015.

West Bromwich Albion have also moved for the Frenchman, with United rejecting an £18m offer from the Midlands outfit.

Schneiderlin, who has failed to make the United first-team squad for the last eight league matches, is believed to be keen to reunite with Everton boss Ronald Koeman, under whom he played at Southampton.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Schneiderlin's United teammate Memphis Depay during the January window and are believed to be negotiating a price tag and wage demands.