Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Antoine Griezmann: 'I could play for Real Madrid, Barcelona'

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann admits that he is open to the possibility of playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

Jack Butland confused by Arsenal link

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland admits confusion at reports linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

Manchester City 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'

Manchester City reportedly enter the race to sign young Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin this summer.

Newcastle United 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'

Newcastle United will reportedly make a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer.

Hector Bellerin: Barcelona interest "special"

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin says that reported interest in him from Barcelona is "special".

Lorenzo Insigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'

Forward Lorenzo Insigne says that he is still waiting to open contract talks with Napoli as he looks to extend his existing deal at the Serie A club.

Manchester United to hold contract talks with defender Marcos Rojo?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to open contract talks with defender Marcos Rojo.

West Bromwich Albion consider bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar?

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis is reportedly considering a summer bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar.

Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United

West Ham United will reportedly try to sign Wayne Rooney if the Manchester United captain is allowed to leave the club this summer.

Report: Arsenal keeping close eye on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are reportedly keeping track of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential transfer.

Report: Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez this summer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to find replacements for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom could leave this summer.

Bastian Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger admits that he feels "sad to leave" Manchester United after sealing a move to MLS side Chicago Fire.