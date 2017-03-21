West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis is reportedly considering a summer bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar.

The Baggies have enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League, with Saturday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal maintaining eighth spot in the table.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Pulis remains keen on strengthening his backline at The Hawthorns and Skriniar has allegedly been identified as a possible signing in the summer.

The 22-year-old Slovakian international has made 27 appearances in Serie A this season, and his versatility could benefit the West Midlands outfit with Skriniar capable of playing at centre-back or in midfield.

It has been claimed that Pulis has already been to Italy to take a look at the player.