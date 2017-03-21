New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion consider bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar?

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis is reportedly considering a summer bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 13:43 UK

Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League, with Saturday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal maintaining eighth spot in the table.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Pulis remains keen on strengthening his backline at The Hawthorns and Skriniar has allegedly been identified as a possible signing in the summer.

The 22-year-old Slovakian international has made 27 appearances in Serie A this season, and his versatility could benefit the West Midlands outfit with Skriniar capable of playing at centre-back or in midfield.

It has been claimed that Pulis has already been to Italy to take a look at the player.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
