Jack Butland confused by Arsenal link

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has admitted that he is confused by speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has spent the last 12 months on the sidelines after breaking his ankle while on international duty with England last March but is closing in on a return to first-team action and could make his first appearance of the season in the coming weeks.

A report in The Mirror on Monday claimed that the Gunners had made Butland "top of their wishlist" as part of a summer spending spree but the stopper is unaware of any interest in him.

"I must have done all right this past year, I can't remember," he joked to the Stoke Sentinel. "That's football. It's not anywhere near the transfer window yet, but that's the way papers work.

"I just take it as a positive that I'm still thought about in the football world after so long out. But my focus is on Stoke, always has been, and playing well.

"I'm just worried about getting playing again, getting the gloves and boots back on.

"My only focus is playing again for Stoke, getting some game time before the end of the season and hopefully start getting back into the England side as well."

Butland moved to Stoke from Midlands rivals Birmingham City in January 2013.