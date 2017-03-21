Arsenal are reportedly keeping track of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential transfer.

The 19-year-old has impressed under Brendan Rodgers this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Telegraph, the youngster's performances have caught the eye of Arsenal, suggesting that manager Arsene Wenger is not convinced by his current left-backs Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal.

Tierney made his senior debut for Celtic in 2014 after spending nine years developing in the Scottish club's academy.

This summer's transfer activity for Arsenal could change depending on Wenger, who is reportedly yet to make a decision over his future.