Report: Arsenal keeping close eye on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keeping track of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential transfer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney all season ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 19-year-old has impressed under Brendan Rodgers this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Telegraph, the youngster's performances have caught the eye of Arsenal, suggesting that manager Arsene Wenger is not convinced by his current left-backs Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal.

Tierney made his senior debut for Celtic in 2014 after spending nine years developing in the Scottish club's academy.

This summer's transfer activity for Arsenal could change depending on Wenger, who is reportedly yet to make a decision over his future.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, Sanchez
