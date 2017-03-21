Manchester City reportedly enter the race to sign young Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin this summer.

The 19-year-old has nailed down a regular starting place with the Barcelona-based side since earning his debut last October, featuring 22 times in La Liga to help them up to ninth in the table.

Espanyol acted fast to secure Martin's future with the side and tied him down to a new five-year contract with a £26m release clause - rising to £35m next year - in January.

According to The Sun, however, City are now prepared to test their resolve with a bid to lure him away from Spain this summer.

Real Madrid are also thought to be interested as they look for a long-term replacement for Fabio Coentrao as second choice in the position.