Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer.

The Magpies enquired about the availability of the 26-year-old in the January transfer window and were quoted a price of £20m but declined to follow up with a bid.

According to the Daily Mail, Rafael Benitez's side will return with an offer this summer should they seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The newspaper claims that they will be able to land the Scot for around £12m at the end of the season, with his mid-season price tag of £20m said to have been inflated due to the effect his loss could have had on the Cottagers' own promotion hopes.

With eight games of the season to go, Newcastle lead the way in the Championship with a seven-point advantage over third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Cairney has earned plaudits for his work with Fulham this season, which has seen him score nine goals and set up a further nine in 37 league appearances.