Newcastle United 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Newcastle United will reportedly make a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer.
Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer.

The Magpies enquired about the availability of the 26-year-old in the January transfer window and were quoted a price of £20m but declined to follow up with a bid.

According to the Daily Mail, Rafael Benitez's side will return with an offer this summer should they seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The newspaper claims that they will be able to land the Scot for around £12m at the end of the season, with his mid-season price tag of £20m said to have been inflated due to the effect his loss could have had on the Cottagers' own promotion hopes.

With eight games of the season to go, Newcastle lead the way in the Championship with a seven-point advantage over third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Cairney has earned plaudits for his work with Fulham this season, which has seen him score nine goals and set up a further nine in 37 league appearances.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Matt Phillips, James McArthur, Grant Hanley withdraw from Scotland squad
 Steven Taylor in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor: 'Sunderland is a horrible place'
> Newcastle United Homepage
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham stay?
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 