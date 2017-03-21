Forward Lorenzo Insigne says that he is still waiting to open contract talks with Napoli as he looks to extend his existing deal at the Serie A club.

Forward Lorenzo Insigne has insisted that it will "not be his fault" if he is forced to leave Napoli.

The Naples-born attacker has suggested that he is keen to extend his current deal - which expires in 2019 - at the Stadio San Paolo, but despite lowering his initial demands, he has claimed that he has heard nothing from the club's board.

The 25-year-old is quoted by Calciomercato as saying: "This summer there was a meeting to discuss the contract and it did not go well. I'm waiting for Napoli. Yes, if they want to meet, I'm here.

"Compared to the summer I have lowered my demands. I want to play for my city, ever since I was little I had this dream and I always rejected most important proposals.

"I'd kill for Napoli, but if one day this dream will break, it will not only be my fault."

Insigne has scored 41 goals in 197 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.