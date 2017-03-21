New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lorenzo Insigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
© AFP
Forward Lorenzo Insigne says that he is still waiting to open contract talks with Napoli as he looks to extend his existing deal at the Serie A club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Forward Lorenzo Insigne has insisted that it will "not be his fault" if he is forced to leave Napoli.

The Naples-born attacker has suggested that he is keen to extend his current deal - which expires in 2019 - at the Stadio San Paolo, but despite lowering his initial demands, he has claimed that he has heard nothing from the club's board.

The 25-year-old is quoted by Calciomercato as saying: "This summer there was a meeting to discuss the contract and it did not go well. I'm waiting for Napoli. Yes, if they want to meet, I'm here.

"Compared to the summer I have lowered my demands. I want to play for my city, ever since I was little I had this dream and I always rejected most important proposals.

"I'd kill for Napoli, but if one day this dream will break, it will not only be my fault."

Insigne has scored 41 goals in 197 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli move
>
View our homepages for Lorenzo Insigne, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Lorenzo Insigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'
 Ivan Strinic of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move
Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli moveBayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Man United 'hold Dries Mertens talks'Result: Real Madrid through to quarter-finalsLive Commentary: Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
Team News: Ronaldo, Bale return for Real MadridHamsik: 'We must attack Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Mertens should face Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'Ronaldo back in Madrid squad for Napoli trip
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus29241459194073
2Roma29212664263865
3Napoli29196468323663
4Lazio29176650302057
5Inter Milan29174855312455
6Atalanta BCAtalanta29174846331355
7AC Milan29165842321053
8Fiorentina2913974637948
9Sampdoria29118103534141
10Torino29101095448640
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo29115133441-738
12Udinese29106133638-236
13Bologna2997132942-1334
14CagliariCagliari2995153658-2232
15SassuoloSassuolo2994163646-1031
16Genoa2978143043-1329
17Empoli2957171746-2922
18Palermo2936202460-3615
19Crotone2935212149-2814
20Pescara2926212966-3712
> Full Version
 