Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Carlton Cole reunited with Michael Essien at Indonesian club Persib Bandung

Former England striker Carlton Cole pens a deal with Indonesian team Persib Bandung, where he will be reunited with ex-Chelsea teammate Michael Essien.

Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be free to leave the club should they suffer relegation from the Premier League due to a clause in his contract.

Everton interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire?

Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Hull City defender Harry Maguire ahead of a possible summer move.

Barcelona to exercise Gerard Deulofeu buy-back clause?

Barcelona are reportedly considering exercising the £10.3m buy-back clause in the contract of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu in order to sell him on for profit.

Liverpool 'to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Everton for Max Meyer'

Liverpool reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to sign 21-year-old Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer this summer.

Liverpool 'renew Dejan Lovren contract talks'

Liverpool reportedly renew contract talks with centre-back Dejan Lovren, but remain interested in signing a defender when the transfer window reopens.

Paul Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea City'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that Gylfi Sigurdsson has not spoken to him about leaving the club.

Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?

Atletico Madrid reportedly enter the race for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez with a £35m bid.

Nottingham Forest keen on Gillingham midfielder?

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright this summer.

David de Gea in line for pay rise?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in line for a pay rise that will see his weekly salary boosted by around a third.

Gareth McAuley signs one-year West Bromwich Albion extension

Gareth McAuley signs a new one-year deal with West Bromwich Albion.

Borussia Dortmund confirm agreement to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud

Borussia Dortmund confirm they have agreed to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho describes prospect of signing Neymar as "absurd"

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho describes the prospect of signing Barcelona star Neymar as "absurd".

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea by claiming that his club is the only one in London.