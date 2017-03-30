New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

David de Gea in line for pay rise?

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in line for a pay rise that will see his weekly salary boosted by around a third.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in line for a pay rise that will see his weekly salary of £200,000 rise by a third.

The 26-year-old almost moved to Real Madrid 18 months ago and has been heavily linked with the Spanish giants again this summer.

According to The Sun, United will act swiftly when the season ends by handing the Spaniard a new contract that will put him among the club's highest earners.

De Gea has two years on his current deal with an option for a further 12 months and United will look to push for an extension alongside an offer of a pay rise to around £260,000 a week.

Skipper Wayne Rooney is United's current top earner with £300,000 a week, while Paul Pogba pockets £290,000 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns £220,000.

Manager Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is thought to earn £312,500 a week.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Five players out this weekend'
>
View our homepages for David de Gea, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho describes chances of signing Neymar as "absurd"
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Five players out of West Bromwich Albion game'
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
David de Gea in line for pay rise?Mourinho wants 'easy job' after Man UnitedMourinho: 'United may struggle against Albion'Mourinho questions decision to stage friendliesScholes pays tribute to 'brave' Pogba
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Scholes: 'Lyon United's biggest threat'Jose Gimenez 'wants Man United move'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
David de Gea in line for pay rise?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridRamos warns Isco over Real Madrid exitCoentrao understands Zidane snubRamos hits back at Pique commentsGerard Pique facing legal action?
Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stayReal Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona move
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 