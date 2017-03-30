David de Gea in line for pay rise?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in line for a pay rise that will see his weekly salary boosted by around a third.

The 26-year-old almost moved to Real Madrid 18 months ago and has been heavily linked with the Spanish giants again this summer.

According to The Sun, United will act swiftly when the season ends by handing the Spaniard a new contract that will put him among the club's highest earners.

De Gea has two years on his current deal with an option for a further 12 months and United will look to push for an extension alongside an offer of a pay rise to around £260,000 a week.

Skipper Wayne Rooney is United's current top earner with £300,000 a week, while Paul Pogba pockets £290,000 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns £220,000.

Manager Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is thought to earn £312,500 a week.