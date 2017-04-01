Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects to be without five first-team players, including Paul Pogba, for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects to be without five first-team players for Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera will definitely miss the game at Old Trafford through suspension, while Paul Pogba is once again expected to miss out as he nurses a hamstring problem.

England pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, meanwhile, both picked up injuries during the recent international break, and Mourinho has seemingly ruled all three of his injured players out of the Baggies clash.

"So we lose four [players] and I think Paul Pogba is also out. So we lose five," Mourinho told the club's official website.

Man United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-place Liverpool, who have played two games more than Mourinho's side.