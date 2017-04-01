Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Five players out of West Bromwich Albion game'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects to be without five first-team players, including Paul Pogba, for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 18:36 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects to be without five first-team players for Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera will definitely miss the game at Old Trafford through suspension, while Paul Pogba is once again expected to miss out as he nurses a hamstring problem.

England pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, meanwhile, both picked up injuries during the recent international break, and Mourinho has seemingly ruled all three of his injured players out of the Baggies clash.

"So we lose four [players] and I think Paul Pogba is also out. So we lose five," Mourinho told the club's official website.

Man United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-place Liverpool, who have played two games more than Mourinho's side.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Pogba
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Paul Pogba
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Five players out of West Bromwich Albion game'
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Scholes: 'Lyon United's biggest threat'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"Report: Mourinho backed to bring in Dier
Man United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return'Met Police close Man United chants investigationDjorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Paddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Man Utd 'in talks to sign American starlet'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 