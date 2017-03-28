Manchester United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return before end of season'

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
England international Phil Jones is expected to return to action for Manchester United within the next two months, according to a report.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Manchester United are reportedly confident that defender Phil Jones will return to action before the end of the season after picking up an injury to his toe.

The 25-year-old sustained his latest problem in a training-ground challenge with teammate Chris Smalling while away on international duty with England.

Jones is said to have undergone a scan on Tuesday afternoon and, according to Sky Sports News, the initial prognosis is a positive one as the centre-back is likely to be back before the campaign is out.

It is suggested that United will wait for further tests later this week before officially providing an update on his condition, with one month expected to be the timeline on his return.

United have a hectic run of fixtures to come in April as they face nine sides across two competitions, starting with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

