Manchester United could reportedly be without defender Phil Jones for the next four weeks after he suffered a suspected broken toe during England training.

The 25-year-old was released from the national side on Tuesday after picking up the problem during a session at St George's Park.

According to The Mirror, it was Jones's own club teammate Chris Smalling who caused the injury in a tackle and now there are fears that he will be on the sidelines for at least a month.

If that becomes the case, United manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon Jones for their run of nine games in all competitions.

The Red Devils have Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League commitments in April.