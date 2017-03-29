General view of Old Trafford

Paul Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes defends under-fire Paul Pogba, claiming that the Frenchman has been 'brave' this season.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has defended under-fire Paul Pogba, and claimed that the Frenchman "can only improve" as he settles back in at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who rejoined Man United from Juventus for a world-record fee last summer, has scored seven times and provided four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

The 24-year-old's recent performances have drawn criticism from the outside, but Scholes has insisted that his former teammate 'has done well' this season, and has credited the France international's 'bravery' for never hiding on the football pitch.

"I think he's done well. I know he's had a little bit of criticism, but from what I've seen he's a brave young player," Scholes told Omnisport. "He's always willing to take the ball. He'll always try stuff, he'll try passes, he'll try shots on goal.

"I think he's had a good first season, settling back into England. It's not always easy, but I think he's done alright, and he can only improve."

Pogba is currently on the sidelines nursing a hamstring problem.

Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
