New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Atletico Madrid reportedly enter the race for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez with a £35m bid.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The 28-year-old has failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Gunners and could consequently be sold on ahead of next season as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Arsenal's bitter rivals Chelsea have been linked with a shock swoop for the Chilean in recent days and, according to AS, La Liga giants Atletico have now thrown their hat in the ring too.

The Spanish publication claims that Diego Simeone's side will make a "cheeky" offer of £35m for the midfielder but could be hampered in their efforts by a transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

The side were unable to bring in new players in January under the ban, which covers both transfer windows in 2017, but are said to be hopeful of winning an appeal to have it reduced.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis remains "happy" at the Emirates.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Read Next:
Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Diego Simeone, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Sir Chips Keswick coy on Arsene Wenger future
Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySky announce more Premier League picksWenger: 'Lack of video technology is stupid'Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overWenger: 'Future not completely sorted'
Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exitGiroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
Koeman reluctant to sell Romelu LukakuSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea targetCahill: 'Chelsea are adapting to new challenges'
Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?Met Police close Man United chants investigationCalderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Chelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'
Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at AtleticoChelsea to rival United for Griezmann?Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'
Man United 'closing in on Griezmann'Moya signs new one-year Atletico dealAgent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Man United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 