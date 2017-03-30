Former England striker Carlton Cole pens a deal with Indonesian team Persib Bandung, where he will be reunited with ex-Chelsea teammate Michael Essien.

Former West Ham United and England striker Carlton Cole has signed for Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

The 33-year-old, who last played for American team Sacramento Republic last year, has signed a 10-month deal with the club, with the option of an extension.

Based in West Java, Persib are one of the best-supported teams in Indonesia and regularly draw in crowds in excess of 20,000.

Cole told the club's official website: "I never knew my career would bring me to Indonesia, but this is a great club. I want to pay for the support of the fans by scoring a lot of goals."

He will be playing alongside former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien, who signed for Persib at the start of March.