Carlton Cole reunited with Michael Essien at Indonesian club Persib Bandung

Carlton Cole of West Ham celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on August 23, 2014
Former England striker Carlton Cole pens a deal with Indonesian team Persib Bandung, where he will be reunited with ex-Chelsea teammate Michael Essien.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Former West Ham United and England striker Carlton Cole has signed for Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

The 33-year-old, who last played for American team Sacramento Republic last year, has signed a 10-month deal with the club, with the option of an extension.

Based in West Java, Persib are one of the best-supported teams in Indonesia and regularly draw in crowds in excess of 20,000.

Cole told the club's official website: "I never knew my career would bring me to Indonesia, but this is a great club. I want to pay for the support of the fans by scoring a lot of goals."

He will be playing alongside former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien, who signed for Persib at the start of March.

Carlton Cole in action for West Ham on November 22, 2014
