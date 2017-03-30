New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona to exercise Gerard Deulofeu buy-back clause?

Barcelona are reportedly considering exercising the £10.3m buy-back clause in the contract of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu in order to sell him on for profit.
Barcelona are reportedly interested in exercising the buy-back clause in the contract of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan having failed to work his way into Ronald Koeman's plans at Goodison Park, making just four Premier League starts before his January move to the San Siro.

The Spain international has already made nine appearances for the Serie A outfit, and Milan are understood to be considering the option of making the switch permanent.

However, as part of the deal that took him to Everton in 2015 Barcelona have the first option on Deulofeu and are able to buy him back for just £10.3m should the transfer be completed before June 30.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Barca plan to bring him back to the Camp Nou, only to then sell him on for profit immediately.

In addition to Milan, Italian champions Juventus are thought to be monitoring Deulofeu's progress.

