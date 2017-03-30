Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that Gylfi Sigurdsson has not spoken to him about leaving the club.

The 27-year-old has recently been quoted as saying that he harbours ambitions to play for "a big club" in "the near future".

The Iceland international has also been linked with a summer switch to Everton and Newcastle United following his form for the relegation-threatened Swans this season, which has seen him contribute eight goals and 11 assists so far.

"It is good for a player to have ambition to play at the highest level, I have no problem with that," Clement told reporters this afternoon. "Gylfi is highly motivated to help us remain in the league.

"We have not spoken about him going elsewhere, it has all been about doing his best for Swansea every day in the video room, the analysis room and on the training field.

"He is a top player, he has talent and an unbelievable work ethic and all the best players I have worked with have had that work ethic.

"That will make him a target for others and all clubs below the very top teams in Europe will always find there are those teams looking at their better players."

Sigurdsson, who signed a new four-year deal with Swansea last summer, moved to Wales in 2014 after two seasons with Tottenham Hotspur.