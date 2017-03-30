New Transfer Talk header

Everton interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire?

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Hull City defender Harry Maguire ahead of a possible summer move.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Hull City defender Harry Maguire ahead of a possible summer move.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is keen to bolster his defensive options when the transfer window reopens, with captain Phil Jagielka having fallen down the pecking order and Ramiro Funes Mori's long-term future still uncertain.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Maguire has been identified as a possible target by the Everton hierarchy following a number of eye-catching performances against the league's best strikers this season.

Burnley's Michael Keane, who recently made his international debut for England, is also being tracked by the Toffees as Koeman looks to build a side capable of challenging for Champions League football.

Everton are expecting competition for the signatures of both players, but Koeman's track record for consistently overseeing a strong defence since his arrival in the Premier League could make a difference in negotiations.

Only three teams have conceded fewer goals than Everton this season, with the Toffees having kept four clean sheets in their last five outings.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Everton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?
