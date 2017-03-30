Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Hull City defender Harry Maguire ahead of a possible summer move.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is keen to bolster his defensive options when the transfer window reopens, with captain Phil Jagielka having fallen down the pecking order and Ramiro Funes Mori's long-term future still uncertain.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Maguire has been identified as a possible target by the Everton hierarchy following a number of eye-catching performances against the league's best strikers this season.

Burnley's Michael Keane, who recently made his international debut for England, is also being tracked by the Toffees as Koeman looks to build a side capable of challenging for Champions League football.

Everton are expecting competition for the signatures of both players, but Koeman's track record for consistently overseeing a strong defence since his arrival in the Premier League could make a difference in negotiations.

Only three teams have conceded fewer goals than Everton this season, with the Toffees having kept four clean sheets in their last five outings.