Nottingham Forest keen on Gillingham midfielder?

Josh Wright of Millwall contests the ball with Edward Upson of Yeovil during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Yeovil Town at The Den on August 03, 2013
Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright this summer.
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 times in 41 appearances for the League One strugglers this season, form which is said to have caught the eye of Forest scouts.

According to The Sun, Wright is out of contract at the end of next season and could go for as little as £100,000 this summer.

The former England youth international joined the Gills in 2015 after stints in London with Leyton Orient, Millwall and Charlton Athletic.

Forest, meanwhile, are still locked in the Championship relegation battle, sitting just one point above the dropzone with eight games to go.

A general view of the interior of The Priestfield Stadium after the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Preston North End at The Priestfield Stadium on October 19, 2013
