Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 times in 41 appearances for the League One strugglers this season, form which is said to have caught the eye of Forest scouts.

According to The Sun, Wright is out of contract at the end of next season and could go for as little as £100,000 this summer.

The former England youth international joined the Gills in 2015 after stints in London with Leyton Orient, Millwall and Charlton Athletic.

Forest, meanwhile, are still locked in the Championship relegation battle, sitting just one point above the dropzone with eight games to go.