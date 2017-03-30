New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be free to leave the club should they suffer relegation from the Premier League due to a clause in his contract.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 18:44 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be available on a free transfer should the club suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 34-year-old was largely responsible for keeping the Black Cats in the division last season with 15 goals but, despite scoring 14 already this term, David Moyes's side currently sit bottom of the Premier League and seven points from safety.

Defoe's individual form earned him a recall to the England squad for the first time in more than three years during the international break, ending his time in the wilderness with the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.

Despite the striker's age, his scoring record in the Premier League means that there is likely to be plenty of interest this summer, with Bournemouth and West Ham United understood to be lining up moves regardless of whether Sunderland stay in the division.

However, Defoe's relegation release clause could draw the attention of a number of other clubs, with the striker free to leave the Stadium of Light should they go down.

The veteran is likely to trigger that clause due to his hopes of being selected for the World Cup in 2018, with England boss Gareth Southgate recently suggesting that playing in the Championship could harm his international hopes.

Sunderland turned down a £6m bid from West Ham in January in the hope that his goals would fire them to safety once again, but could now be set to lose Defoe for nothing.

Jermain Defoe lies injured during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate: 'Relegation could harm Defoe'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, David Moyes, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Duncan Watmore of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Duncan Watmore saves lives of three holidaymakers after Barbados boat crash
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland fans don't want change of manager'
Paddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Jermain Defoe: 'I've turned vegan'Southgate: 'Relegation could harm Defoe'Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'Bournemouth to pounce on Jermain Defoe?
Everton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?Larsson hoping to play on for few more yearsHenderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Adnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardLarsson "very relaxed" over future
> Sunderland Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract
 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?
Howe: 'Man Utd draw was turning point'Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'Howe: 'Bournemouth not feeling safe yet'Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victoryResult: Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear
Team News: Arter misses out for BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happenedEddie Howe looking to build on momentumHarry Arter a doubt for BournemouthHowe surprised by Wilshere England snub
> Bournemouth Homepage
More West Ham United News
Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Reading boss Jaap Stam not ruling out West Ham United job
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe has relegation release clause in Sunderland contract
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
West Ham United to go for Rafael Benitez if Slaven Bilic fails to improve results?
Sky announces more Premier League picksWest Ham to replace Bilic with Wagner?Bilic not worried about speculationReport: Bilic will not get new West Ham dealWest Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?
Giroud: 'My goal better than Carroll's'Dawson closing in on Hull returnWest Ham line up Stam to replace Bilic?Report: West Ham want Defoe on a freeDefoe 'should have joined West Ham'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 