Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be available on a free transfer should the club suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 34-year-old was largely responsible for keeping the Black Cats in the division last season with 15 goals but, despite scoring 14 already this term, David Moyes's side currently sit bottom of the Premier League and seven points from safety.

Defoe's individual form earned him a recall to the England squad for the first time in more than three years during the international break, ending his time in the wilderness with the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.

Despite the striker's age, his scoring record in the Premier League means that there is likely to be plenty of interest this summer, with Bournemouth and West Ham United understood to be lining up moves regardless of whether Sunderland stay in the division.

However, Defoe's relegation release clause could draw the attention of a number of other clubs, with the striker free to leave the Stadium of Light should they go down.

The veteran is likely to trigger that clause due to his hopes of being selected for the World Cup in 2018, with England boss Gareth Southgate recently suggesting that playing in the Championship could harm his international hopes.

Sunderland turned down a £6m bid from West Ham in January in the hope that his goals would fire them to safety once again, but could now be set to lose Defoe for nothing.