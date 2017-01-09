New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Steve Bruce, Fernando Llorente, Andrea Belotti

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 06:57 UK

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that the club have made an official approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury. Read more.

Chelsea keen on Fernando Llorente, Michy Batshuayi swap deal
Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, with Michy Batshuayi moving in the opposite direction. Read more.

Arsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'
Arsenal reportedly deny claims by Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi that they have made a £56m offer for striker Andrea Belotti. Read more.

Arsenal have £56m bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti rejected
Arsenal have fallen short with their £56m bid for Italy international striker Andrea Belotti, according to Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi. Read more.

Report: Sevilla interested in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho
Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is on the radar of La Liga side Sevilla, according to a report. Read more.

Report: West Ham United looking to offload Sofiane Feghouli to Roma
West Ham are in talks to loan winger Sofiane Feghouli to Roma with a view to a permanent summer move, according to reports. Read more.

Bournemouth confirm Nathan Ake return to Chelsea
Chelsea recall defender Nathan Ake early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth with immediate effect. Read more.

Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move
Stoke City forward Wilfried Bony has reportedly received an big-money offer to join the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Crystal Palace linked with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass
Crystal Palace are reportedly poised to go head to head with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass. Read more.

Southampton join race for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho?
Southampton become the latest club to be linked with out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. Read more.

Everton 'to make improved £22m bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'
Everton are reportedly ready to up their offer for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin to £22m. Read more.

View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version